Former Leeds United and QPR man links up with ex-Sheffield United favourite in new role

Former Leeds United analyst Andres Clavijo has linked up with a former Sheffield United favourite in Australia.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST

Clavijo also acted as a translator for former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he departed Elland Road alongside in 2022.

He has now found a new role as an analyst for Australian side Central Coast Mariners. He will work closely with the club’s head coach Nick Montgomery, who spent 12 years as a player at Sheffield United.

Clavijo said: “I am super excited to be on the Central Coast. It seems like an amazing place to work, and I cannot wait to get started with Monty, Sergio and all of the boys.

Clavijo also acted as a translator for former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty ImagesClavijo also acted as a translator for former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
“After the success that the club has had over the past two seasons, I have a relationship with Monty, so we spoke. I told him that I wanted to come here and help the club progress and help to continue the success. That is why I am here and I can’t wait to contribute.”

Montgomery added: “I have been speaking to Andres for a while and he was looking for a new challenge. He will add great value to the football staff in many areas where we need to continue to improve.

“His popularity during his time at Leeds and working with a manager the calibre of Bielsa speaks volumes about his character.”

