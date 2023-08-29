Former Leeds United analyst Andres Clavijo has linked up with a former Sheffield United favourite in Australia.

Clavijo also acted as a translator for former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who he departed Elland Road alongside in 2022.

He has now found a new role as an analyst for Australian side Central Coast Mariners. He will work closely with the club’s head coach Nick Montgomery, who spent 12 years as a player at Sheffield United.

Clavijo said: “I am super excited to be on the Central Coast. It seems like an amazing place to work, and I cannot wait to get started with Monty, Sergio and all of the boys.

Clavijo also acted as a translator for former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

“After the success that the club has had over the past two seasons, I have a relationship with Monty, so we spoke. I told him that I wanted to come here and help the club progress and help to continue the success. That is why I am here and I can’t wait to contribute.”

Montgomery added: “I have been speaking to Andres for a while and he was looking for a new challenge. He will add great value to the football staff in many areas where we need to continue to improve.