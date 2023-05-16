All Sections
Marcelo Bielsa named Uruguay head coach as he takes first role since Leeds United exit

Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has returned to management over a year on from his Elland Road exit.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th May 2023, 09:34 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:34 BST

The 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team, having previously been linked with vacancies at Premier League sides Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

A return to England never materialised and he has taken a step back into international management, taking charge of the third national team of his career after spells with Argentina and Chile.

He guided Argentina to Olympic glory and also took them to the Copa America final in 2004, although Brazil emerged victorious on penalties. Bielsa remains revered by the Elland Road faithful, having ended Leeds’ lengthy absence from the Premier League.

The 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team. Image: Bruce Rollinson
He also oversaw a surge into the top half of the Premier League in the club’s first season back in the top flight, although form dipped drastically during the following campaign. Leeds parted ways with the Argentine in February 2022 and have since made three permanent appointments, bringing in Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

