Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has returned to management over a year on from his Elland Road exit.

The 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team, having previously been linked with vacancies at Premier League sides Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

A return to England never materialised and he has taken a step back into international management, taking charge of the third national team of his career after spells with Argentina and Chile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He guided Argentina to Olympic glory and also took them to the Copa America final in 2004, although Brazil emerged victorious on penalties. Bielsa remains revered by the Elland Road faithful, having ended Leeds’ lengthy absence from the Premier League.

The 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team. Image: Bruce Rollinson