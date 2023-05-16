The 67-year-old has been appointed head coach of the Uruguay national team, having previously been linked with vacancies at Premier League sides Everton and AFC Bournemouth.
A return to England never materialised and he has taken a step back into international management, taking charge of the third national team of his career after spells with Argentina and Chile.
He guided Argentina to Olympic glory and also took them to the Copa America final in 2004, although Brazil emerged victorious on penalties. Bielsa remains revered by the Elland Road faithful, having ended Leeds’ lengthy absence from the Premier League.
He also oversaw a surge into the top half of the Premier League in the club’s first season back in the top flight, although form dipped drastically during the following campaign. Leeds parted ways with the Argentine in February 2022 and have since made three permanent appointments, bringing in Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.