FORMER LEEDS United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly rejected interest in his services from managerless Premier League outfit Everton.

Football Insider website is reporting that the Argentine, who left Leeds almost 12 months ago, was approached by the Merseysiders with a view to replacing Frank Lampard, who was sacked on Monday following a dismal run of form.

Lampard paid the price for a desperate sequence of results, with the Blues being winless in their last ten games in all competitions. They have lost eight times, with their last league victory arriving on October 22.

The Goodison Park outfit, who have been in the top-flight since 1954, are second from bottom in the table, level on points with rock-bottom Southampton.

Marcelo Bielsa. Picture: PA

Everton are due to host Leeds on February 18.

Bielsa was viewed as the preferred candidate for Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and was quickly installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Lampard.

