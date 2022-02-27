Marcelo Bielsa sacked by Leeds United: Outpouring of emotion from players and club officials

Here is a taste of some of the reaction from with the club.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

Marcelo Bielsa during his post match interview after his last Leeds United game in charge. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Marcelo Bielsa in Leeds United (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Director of football Victor Orta added: “Since arriving at Leeds United Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before.

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team.

“It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results.

“I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him every success going forwards.”

Captain Liam Cooper tweeted: “You United a club, a city & a team going nowhere. I will be forever grateful for everything you and your staff did for me and my family. A club legend of our era. Gracias Marcelo.”

Striker Patrick Bamford tweeted: “Thank youthe man who changed everything for everyone.”

Mateusz Klich tweeted: “Thank You Marcelo for everything.”

Junior Firpo wrote on social media: “It’s been an honor working with you and all your staff. A real club legend. Thank you.”

Robin Koch tweeted: “Gracias Marcelo.

“Glad I could work with you and learn from you.”