Former Leeds United, Bradford City and Crystal Palace defender Bryce Hosannah has found a new club after leaving Wrexham.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:54 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 14:02 GMT

The 24-year-old left Wrexham on deadline day, leaving by mutual consent three-and-a-half years after joining the club from Leeds. Hosannah, who is also a former Bradford City loanee, has now agreed terms with AFC Fylde.

The move marks a return to the National League for Hosannah, who helped Wrexham escape the fifth tier last year.

He said: “I’m delighted to join the club. Chris [Beech, Fylde’s head coach] has been a big pull in my decision to join the club, as has the team’s spirit and attitude. I’m excited to get going and do everything I can to keep the team in the National League.”

Former Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah has a new home in the National League. Image: Paul Kane/Getty ImagesFormer Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah has a new home in the National League. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Former Leeds United defender Bryce Hosannah has a new home in the National League. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Hosannah has joined Fylde on a contract running until the end of the current season.

Beech added: “Bryce is a player with unbelievable physical capabilities, starting out professionally at Leeds United where he smashed [Marcelo] Bielsa’s pre-season records.

“An excellent defender with attacking intent who fits our profile and DNA. Mainly an attacking full-back, who can play either side but prefers the right side and can also operate in many advanced positions.

“He provides healthy competition to the right side of the pitch where defensively, we have been very light in numbers. Credit must go to Hayden, Bryce’s agent, who at all times kept me in the loop to enable a player of this quality on very favourable financial terms.

“This also shows Bryce’s character and intent that he would have had bigger financial offers elsewhere. He sees our current trajectory and challenges ahead as something he wants to get involved in.

“A very likeable player both in the dressing room and within Wrexham’s fan base I’m sure he will make an impact here at AFC Fylde.”

