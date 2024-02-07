Ex-Leeds United, Bradford City and Crystal Palace defender finds new club after Wrexham departure
The 24-year-old left Wrexham on deadline day, leaving by mutual consent three-and-a-half years after joining the club from Leeds. Hosannah, who is also a former Bradford City loanee, has now agreed terms with AFC Fylde.
The move marks a return to the National League for Hosannah, who helped Wrexham escape the fifth tier last year.
He said: “I’m delighted to join the club. Chris [Beech, Fylde’s head coach] has been a big pull in my decision to join the club, as has the team’s spirit and attitude. I’m excited to get going and do everything I can to keep the team in the National League.”
Hosannah has joined Fylde on a contract running until the end of the current season.
Beech added: “Bryce is a player with unbelievable physical capabilities, starting out professionally at Leeds United where he smashed [Marcelo] Bielsa’s pre-season records.
“An excellent defender with attacking intent who fits our profile and DNA. Mainly an attacking full-back, who can play either side but prefers the right side and can also operate in many advanced positions.
“He provides healthy competition to the right side of the pitch where defensively, we have been very light in numbers. Credit must go to Hayden, Bryce’s agent, who at all times kept me in the loop to enable a player of this quality on very favourable financial terms.
“This also shows Bryce’s character and intent that he would have had bigger financial offers elsewhere. He sees our current trajectory and challenges ahead as something he wants to get involved in.
“A very likeable player both in the dressing room and within Wrexham’s fan base I’m sure he will make an impact here at AFC Fylde.”