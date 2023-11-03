Ex-Leeds United favourite shares hilarious story about Neil Warnock's first day in charge of the Whites

Former Leeds United favourite Robert Snodgrass has shared a hilarious tale about Neil Warnock’s first day in charge of the Whites.

Warnock has enjoyed plenty of success as a manager in Yorkshire but his Elland Road tenure did not quite work out.

He failed to rejuvenate the Whites in the latter stages of the 2011/12 campaign and he did not last the duration of the following season.

One of his key players was Snodgrass, who established himself as a firm favourite in LS11.

Neil Warnock spent just over a year in charge of Leeds United. Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images

The former Scotland international has recalled a bizarre decision made by Warnock when he first took the reins at Elland Road.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Snodgrass said: “It's really hard to describe Neil Warnock. He made me captain on the very first day he came in.

"He did an 11v11, the first day, of all the lads he likes over there and all the lads he doesn't like over there.

"Lads were just standing there and he's going 'hey you, I'm giving you a new deal, you go over there son you're one of my favourites'. Other lads are just sitting there.

"He's just so off the cuff. But again, he's so successful at what he does. His record's incredible. Him and big Jeppo (Ronnie Jepson) were superb and they were great to try and get all the lads together.”