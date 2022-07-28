The Liverpool-born player, 35, was a free agent after being released by Boro at the end of last season.

The Millers are the fifth Yorkshire club he has played for, with Peltier spending a loan stint at Hull City earlier in his career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Paul Warne said: "I played with Lee at Yeovil when he was a lot younger and it's a bit like Shaun MacDonald and I thought that if I could ever sign him, then I would.

Lee Peltier.

"I know exactly what he is like and I played with him and seen him in the dressing room and tunnel and on the pitch. I have seen him in the worst moments when a team is losing and he is a leader, a fighter and scrapper - and a very good footballer. He can play in five positions and rightfully does not believe his career is over.

"I have been pally with him and always kept in contact with him and he thinks he can bring something to the dressing room and I think he can. I think he can help the players on and off the pitch and I have seen it in two days' training. It was a no-brainer for me when he knew he became available. I spoke to him and got him in.

"I think I am getting a good experienced player, which we need and I am getting a proper man and you need them throughout the season."

Warne says that he is 'pretty close' to bringing in one other player, a midfielder, before Saturday's Championship opener with Swansea City.