Ex-Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock tipped to enter I'm A Celebrity

The ITV reality show returns to Australia later this year after being located in Gwrych Castle in Wales in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programme places a selection of celebrities into the Australian jungle with a king or queen of the jungle crowned at the end of the show, with the public voting for the winner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contestants are also tasked to complete Bushtucker Trials to earn meals for the camp. The trials can consist of searching for stars through snakes and insects or food challenges.

NEIL WARNOCK: Has been made 7/2 to enter I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Getty Images.

Now Warnock, who announced his retirement from football management in April, could be on his way to the jungle after being made 7/2 to be a contestant by bookmakers BetVictor.

Warnock revealed two years ago that he almost went on the show, saying in November 2020: "I was nearly in it! It might have been two or three years ago – but I was approached.

"Imagine if I’d said yes – everybody would have been voting for me wouldn’t they, to do every bloody thing?

"I know my kids would have been. My kids – Amy and William – were straight on to me saying they would be phoning every night.

“They were saying, 'We’ll make sure you get those maggots, Dad. Will it happen in the future? Let’s play it by ear."

The 73-year-old managed a host of clubs after his playing career which consisted of spells at Rotherham United and Barnsley.

As a manager, he won promotion eight times and took charge of Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough, which was his last job.

Former Sheffield United player Chris Kamara is also among the favourites, with odds of 6/4 while ex-referee Mike Dean is 1/1.