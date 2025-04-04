Ex-Leeds United, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth star still a free agent - but has interesting off-field role
A blistering start to life at Elland Road almost immediately endeared himself to the Elland Road faithful and by January 2010, the Ivorian was a permanent member of the squad.
After helping Leeds seal promotion to the second tier, Gradel played a starring role as the Whites marched into the top half of the Championship table in the 2010/11 campaign.
His displays helped banish memories of the final day of the 2009/10 season, when a red card for Gradel threatened to derail the club’s automatic promotion push in the dying embers.
Speaking to The Athletic in 2020, Gradel said: “I wanted to show that I was better than someone who gets sent off in a promotion game. It was an amazing year. I was totally in love with football and the club - totally in love with everything.”
However, the sales of key figures were frustratingly commonplace at Elland Road at the time. Shortly into the following season, a reported £3m fee was enough for Saint-Etienne to secure his signature.
With the exception of a three-year spell back at Bournemouth after the Cherries stumped up a reported £7m, Gradel has since spent the bulk of his time with clubs in France and Turkey.
He was most recently employed by Amedspor of the Turkish second tier, who confirmed his departure by mutual consent in February.
Gradel is still a free agent, although his focus is no longer entirely on football. The 37-year-old has been appointed as an ambassador for tourism and leisure in his native Ivory Coast.
It now remains to be seen whether or not the tricky wideman will return to playing in any capacity, or whether he will focus solely on his new venture.
If Gradel does indeed call it a day, he undoubtedly has a CV to be proud of. As well being a promotion-winner with Leeds and Leicester, he has scooped cup trophies in France and Turkey.
Most significantly, he has lifted the Africa Cup of Nations twice, in 2015 and 2023.
