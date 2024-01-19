Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday coach lands new Championship role
After hanging up his gloves, Flahavan became one of Garry Monk’s trusted lieutenants. He took on his first non-playing role at Leeds, serving as goalkeeping coach during Monk’s tenure.
He then followed Monk to Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday, before stints away from Monk at Wigan Athletic and the Chinese Taipei national team.
The 45-year-old has sealed a return to English football, joining Plymouth as goalkeeping coach following the appointment of Ian Foster as the new Pilgrims head coach.
Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip said: "Darryl is someone we have been aware of for a while and has extensive experience at a number of English clubs both as a player and goalkeeping coach.
"He will be coming to the club and working with an outstanding group of young goalkeepers who I am sure he will help continue to develop and improve even further.
"Ultimately, he is a brilliant person who will complement Ian's staff perfectly and we are absolutely delighted that we have been able to bring him to Argyle."