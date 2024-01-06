The 47-year-old has been recruited to replace Steven Schumacher, who vacated his post to take charge of Stoke City last month. Plymouth turned to Saudi Arabia in their search for a successor, plucking Foster from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

He had been acting as an assistant to Steven Gerrard, following a number of successful years managing various England youth teams. In a statement, Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett said he was “thrilled” to be welcoming someone of Foster’s calibre to Home Park.

He said: “I am thrilled to welcome a coach of Ian’s calibre to Plymouth Argyle as our new head coach. He was the perfect candidate to lead our great football club forward as we embark on our next five-year mission.

Ian Foster has led various England youth teams. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

“Ian showed a passion and knowledge for the club throughout the interview process, and showcased in some detail how he sees the best way to take forward our exciting and dynamic young squad.

“Having worked with some of the best players this country has produced, he has a passion for developing young footballers, as well as playing expansive, attacking football which fits perfectly with how we want the club to progress. I am excited to see how he takes the team forward and very much welcome him to Plymouth Argyle.”

Foster will work with Argyle coach Kevin Nancekivell, although further announcements regarding additional staff are expected.

Plymouth’s director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “I have spoken openly in the past few weeks about how we would wait for the right person for the job and in Ian we believe we have found exactly that.

“He has incredible pedigree as a coach and working with young players and we feel he is the perfect person to take forward this incredible group of players we have.