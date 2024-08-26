Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads have unveiled former Leeds United, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United forward Billy Paynter as their new manager.

The 40-year-old stepped into senior management last year, taking the reins at non-league outfit Runcorn Linnets. However, he resigned at the end of the 2023/24 season following heartbreak in the Northern Premier League Division One West play-offs.

Paynter has now secured a return to management in the JD Cymru Premier, the highest tier of football in Wales.

Nomads chairman Gary Dewhurst said: “We received 25 applications from Wales, England and Europe, shortlisting six, who we interviewed this past week. The standard was incredibly high, a testament to the respect and esteem the club has gained in the last 10 years.

“Billy really impressed us with his hunger and positive attitude, alongside his knowledge of players who he feels he can bring in to strengthen what is already a strong squad.”

Billy Paynter endured a difficult spell at Leeds United. Image: Bruce Rollinson | Bruce Rollinson

Paynter enjoyed a 17-year career as a player, representing a host of Yorkshire clubs over the course of it.

His first move to the county took him to Hull City, who he joined on loan before linking up with on a permanent basis.

Bradford City signed Paynter on loan from Southend United in 2007 and he made another move to Yorkshire in 2010, joining Leeds United.

His exploits in front of goal for Swindon Town had landed him a move to Elland Road, but Paynter found goals hard to come by in West Yorkshire.

He left the club in 2012 to link up with Doncaster Rovers, scoring 14 goals in 52 appearances for the club. Sheffield United took the frontman on loan in 2014, but he failed to find the net for the Blades.