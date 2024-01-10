Former Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United defender James Tavernier is reportedly a key target for a number of Saudi Pro League clubs.

Born in Bradford and developed in Leeds United’s academy, Tavernier has gone on to enjoy a stellar career. He was given his first professional deal with Newcastle United, who sent him out on loan to host of clubs including Wednesday and Rotherham.

After a spell with Wigan Athletic, he sealed a move to Rangers in 2015 and has been a regular fixture in the Gers defence ever since. He is the club’s captain and has lifted five trophies during his time at Ibrox.

However, according to TEAMtalk, the long-serving defender is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia. He is said to have emerged on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League, a division which an array of high-profile figures have flocked to in recent years.

James Tavernier is currently captain of Rangers. Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Among those currently plying their trade in the league are Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. Tavernier’s former Rangers boss, Steven Gerrard, is also working in Saudi Arabia as manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Tavernier’s former teammate, Ryan Kent, is also said to be of interest to clubs in Saudi Arabia.