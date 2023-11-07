All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Ex-Leeds United, Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers star emerges as favourite for EFL job

Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy as emerged as the favourite to take charge of EFL outfit Grimsby Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 09:45 GMT

The League Two side have been on the hunt for a new manager since they axed Paul Hurst in late October.

Grimsby are hovering precariously above the relegation zone in the fourth tier, meaning Hurst’s successor will face a tough task.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current BetVictor favourite to take the reins is David Healy, a name fans of clubs such as Leeds, Doncaster and Sunderland will be familiar with.

Most Popular
David Healy has led Linfield since 2015. Image: David Rogers/Getty ImagesDavid Healy has led Linfield since 2015. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
David Healy has led Linfield since 2015. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

A well-travelled forward in his playing days, the 44-year-old has been in charge of Linfield in his native Northern Ireland since 2015.

He has led the club to five league titles, as well as two Irish Cup victories and a further two Irish League Cup triumphs.

Healy has been priced at 2/1 to take charge of Grimsby, putting him narrowly ahead of former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley on 3/1.

Outside contenders for the role include former Leeds duo Shaun Derry and Neil Redfearn, both priced at 25/1.

Related topics:David HealyEFLSunderlandDanny CowleyLeague Two