Former Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers forward David Healy as emerged as the favourite to take charge of EFL outfit Grimsby Town.

The League Two side have been on the hunt for a new manager since they axed Paul Hurst in late October.

Grimsby are hovering precariously above the relegation zone in the fourth tier, meaning Hurst’s successor will face a tough task.

The current BetVictor favourite to take the reins is David Healy, a name fans of clubs such as Leeds, Doncaster and Sunderland will be familiar with.

David Healy has led Linfield since 2015. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

A well-travelled forward in his playing days, the 44-year-old has been in charge of Linfield in his native Northern Ireland since 2015.

He has led the club to five league titles, as well as two Irish Cup victories and a further two Irish League Cup triumphs.

Healy has been priced at 2/1 to take charge of Grimsby, putting him narrowly ahead of former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley on 3/1.