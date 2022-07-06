Ex-Manchester City youngster Cameron Humphreys becomes Rotherham United's sixth summer signing

The former Manchester City player has agreed a three-year deal in South Yorkshire to become Paul Warne's sixth signing of the summer.

The now 23-year-old made headlines when he has just 16 as he featured in City's pre-season tour of Australia which included an appearance against a strong Real Madrid side which contained the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He never managed a competitive appearance for Man City as he made the switch to Belgium with Zulte Waregem in 2019.

Humphreys would go on to make 55 appearances in all competitions for the club, while he also had a loan spell with Dutch second tier side Excelsior.

The central defender has been capped for England up to Under-19 level while he made his debut for the Under-17s side aged just 14.

The defender flew out to Croatia on Tuesday to complete his medical and join up with the rest of the Millers squad for their overseas training camp.