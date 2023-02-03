Ex-Middlesbrough man has 14 goals in 20 games for Ligue 1 club who are fined £22k per game because of 30-year-old coach

Ex-Middlesbrough loanee Folarin Balogun is lighting up Ligue 1 in France with 14 goals in 20 games for Reims, who are fined £22k per match because of their head coach’s lack of qualifications.

Manager William Still does not yet have his UEFA Pro Licence, with Reims fined every time they play as Ligue 1 rules state every manager in the top division must hold a licence with Still undergoing the process to earn his.

Born in Belgium to British parents, Still was promoted to the head coach position in October after Óscar was fired by the club. They have only lost once since he took over and earned a dramatic draw at PSG last week as Balogun struck in the 96th minute to rescue a point.

The run continued for Reims on Wednesday as they came from 2-0 down to beat FC Lorient, with Balogun netting a hat-trick. The 21-year-old, who also has two assists for Reims in Ligue 1 this term, is on loan from Arsenal.

Reims' English forward Folarin Balogun (R) celebrates with Reims' Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 29, 2023. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)