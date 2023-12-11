All Sections
Ex-Millwall and Stoke City boss installed as favourite to take charge of Barnsley's League One rivals

Former Millwall and Stoke City boss Gary Rowett has been installed as the early favourite to take charge of Barnsley’s League One rivals Burton Albion.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 09:28 GMT

Burton are the latest League One club to have wielded the axe, taking the decision to part ways with Dino Maamria on Saturday (December 9). The final straw proved to be a 2-1 home defeat to Stevenage that left the Brewers 19th in the table.

Attention turns quickly in football and fans will already be wondering who will step into Maamria’s shoes. BetVictor have made Rowett the early favourite at 1/1, putting him ahead of former Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill at 4/1.

Barnet boss Dean Brennan is also priced at 4/1, while outside contenders include former Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner at 8/1.

Rowett has been out of work since being sacked by Millwall earlier on in the season. Burton are a club he is already familiar with, having ended his playing career and started his managerial career at the Pirelli Stadium.

Since his first job in the dugout, he has led Birmingham City, Derby County, Stoke and Millwall.

Maamria was not the only EFL manager to lose his job over the weekend, as Stoke opted to dismiss Alex Neil following a defeat to lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke’s Championship rivals Sunderland and Swansea City are also on the lookout for new head coaches after deciding to make drastic changes.

