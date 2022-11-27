Ex-Rangers, Celtic and Wolves striker joins Huddersfield Town coaching staff

Ex-Rangers, Celtic and Wolves striker Kenny Miller has joined Mark Fotheringham’s staff at Huddersfield Town as an assistant coach.

Miller is best known for his time with Wolves, Rangers and Celtic as he played over 150 times for the Molineux outfit while also enjoying success with both Glasgow clubs. He won the Scottish Premier League once with Celtic and three times with their Old Firm rivals.

The 42-year-old scored 18 goals for Scotland in 69 appearances and is a two-time Scottish Cup winner, and won the Scottish League Cup and Challenge Cup. He was part of the Cardiff City team in 2012 that lost the League Cup final to Liverpool on penalties – with the Welsh outfit a Championship side at the time.

Miller has played for a number of other clubs including Derby County and has spent time abroad with Bursaspor in Turkey and Vancouver Whitecaps in Canada. Miller starting coaching before his retirement as he took on a part-time role with Rangers Under-20s side in 2016 and was player-manager at Livingston for a spell in 2018.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 01: Kenny Miller assistant coach of the Wanderers looks on prior to the A-League match between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC at Bankwest Stadium, on May 01, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

He moved to Australia and gained more coaching experience as an assistant to Carl Robinson at Newcastle Jets and then at Western Sydney Wanderers, making the move with Robinson. Last season, he became assistant coach at Scottish third tier side Falkirk under his former Vancouver Whitecaps manager, Martin Rennie. He later had a three-game spell as interim manager.

Of his move to Huddersfield, Fotheringham explained: “We spent two-and-a-half years together on the UEFA Pro License course and it became immediately clear that it was his work ethic that made him such a success as a player, and as a coach.

“Kenny has a winning mentality, which comes from living and breathing football at the highest level. It’s great to have him here in the building, and for our players to benefit from the knowledge and expertise he can offer. Not only is he a top coach, but he’s also a fantastic family man. I think that fits the ethos of the club perfectly.”

Paul Harsley has left his role as assistant coach at the Terriers although fellow assistant Narcís Pèlach remains with Miller starting work at the club earlier this week. Huddersfield are back in Championship action on December 10 against Sheffield United.

