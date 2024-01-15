Former Rotherham United, Birmingham City and Chesterfield defender Gavin Gunning has been appointed interim head coach of Swindon Town.

The 32-year-old has only been part of the coaching team at the County Ground since 2022 but is already entering his third spell as caretaker boss. His latest temporary promotion has been made following the departure of Michael Flynn.

Flynn left following amicable discussions with the club and Gunning will now take charge of first-team affairs, overseen by head of football Jamie Russell.

Swindon chairman Clem Morfuni said: “I have confidence that Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere.

Former Rotherham United defender Gavin Gunning is back in temporary charge of Swindon Town.

“We hope our supporters will continue to back the first team and the new coaching staff we have in place, as we look to build a positive, successful environment across STFC."

Gunning was a well-travelled defender in his playing days and had a spell in Yorkshire in 2010. He spent the second half of the 2009/10 campaign on loan at Rotherham while cutting his teeth at Blackburn Rovers.