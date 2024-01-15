Swindon Town have confirmed former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Michael Flynn has left his post as Robins boss.

Flynn’s tenure has ended less than a year after it started following amicable discussions with the club. An agreement on the terms of his departure has been struck and he has left alongside his assistant Wayne Hatswell.

Gavin Gunning will step up to the role of interim head coach, with operations overseen by head of football Jamie Russell.

Swindon’s chairman Clem Morfuni said: “Firstly, I would like to thank Michael and Wayne for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best in the future.

“I have confidence that Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the remainder of the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere [Rovers]. We hope our supporters will continue to back the first team and the new coaching staff we have in place, as we look to build a positive, successful environment across STFC."

Flynn said: “I want to thank the owner for the opportunity to manage this great football club and wish everyone associated, especially the fans the very best for the future."