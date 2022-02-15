The ex-Newport County chief has been out of management since leaving the Exiles last autumn and has replaced Matt Taylor, sacked by the Saddlers last week.

He has joined Walsall on a deal until 2024.

The Welshman - who had played for the Bantams between 2009 and 2012 - had been mooted as one of the early runners and riders for the post of City, who are searching for their tenth boss in less than six years after the exit of Adams.

Michael Flynn. Picture: Getty

Flynn, 41, having earned plenty of kudos for his work at hometown club Newport County where he worked to a limited budget.

n his time at County, Flynn inspired FA Cup upsets over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough and took the club to the League Two play-offs in 2018-19.

Newport also reached the final of the end-of-season lottery last season when they lost in the final to a Morecambe side managed by Adams

Flynn has been linked to a number of clubs since leaving Newport including Cardiff City and Barnsley, among others.

City parted company with Adams on Tuesday morning following a disappointing season thus far.

Fans voiced their anger and chanted after Saturday's 1-0 home reverse to Exeter which left City in 11th place, eight points away from the League Two play-off spots.

It was the Bantams' third defeat in five matches with the City faithful having grown critical of the Scot not just for the inconsistent results but style of football.

City CEO Ryan Sparks said: “On behalf of the board, it is with deep regret that we have come to the decision to part company with Derek Adams.

“A sustained period of consideration has led to this decision and it is felt that, with all things taken into account, the club must move in a different direction with regards to the role of first-team manager.

“We would like to thank Derek for his efforts while at Valley Parade, and wish him the very best for the future.”