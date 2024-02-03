The 44-year-old had been out of work since August, when he was dismissed from his role as Charlton Athletic’s head coach. He has now made a move to the Middle East, where he will assist Gerrard as the Liverpool legend looks to reverse Al-Ettifaq’s fortunes.

Gerrard became Al-Ettifaq manager in July, nearly nine months after the end of his Aston Villa tenure. However, he has struggled to get the side ticking and recently lost midfielder Jordan Henderson to Ajax.

Holden will bring a wealth of managerial experience to the club, having previously led Charlton, Bristol City and Oldham Athletic. He has also served as an assistant on a number of occasions, with his most recent stint as a number two being at Stoke City.

A defender in his playing days, Holden had a stint in South Yorkshire in 2010 when he joined Rotherham on loan from Shrewsbury Town.

He will be working with an array of high-profile players at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium, including former Fulham and Celtic marksman Moussa Dembele.