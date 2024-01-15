Ex-Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers boss installed as shock favourite for non-league job
The National League strugglers have been without a manager since they opted to part company with John Askey in December. They are yet to unveil his successor, with Lennie Lawrence still in post as caretaker boss.
Moore boasts a wealth of managerial experience and previously led Hartlepool between 2014 and 2016. However, he has held just one position in management since his Pools exit.
He has not returned to the dugout since departing Eastleigh in 2016.
It is rare for managers to return to the game after such a long period away from it, although Moore is the BetVictor frontrunner to replace Askey at 1-2.
Behind him in the list of favourites is Darren Sarll, priced at 4/1, and Kevin Phillips priced at 6/1. Among the outside contenders is former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole at 12/1.
Moore has retained a keen interest in goings on at Hartlepool and regularly mentions the club on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
He most recently offered his support to the club on Saturday (January 13), posting: “Good luck to RUFC [Rotherham United], TRFC [Tranmere Rovers] and HUFC today, all tough games but fancy three wins, can HUFC win the FA Trophy game and go all the way to the final?”