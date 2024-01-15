Former Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers manager Ronnie Moore has been installed as the shock favourite to take charge of Hartlepool United.

The National League strugglers have been without a manager since they opted to part company with John Askey in December. They are yet to unveil his successor, with Lennie Lawrence still in post as caretaker boss.

Moore boasts a wealth of managerial experience and previously led Hartlepool between 2014 and 2016. However, he has held just one position in management since his Pools exit.

He has not returned to the dugout since departing Eastleigh in 2016.

Former Rotherham United boss Ronnie Moore been away from management since 2016. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

It is rare for managers to return to the game after such a long period away from it, although Moore is the BetVictor frontrunner to replace Askey at 1-2.

Behind him in the list of favourites is Darren Sarll, priced at 4/1, and Kevin Phillips priced at 6/1. Among the outside contenders is former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole at 12/1.

Moore has retained a keen interest in goings on at Hartlepool and regularly mentions the club on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

