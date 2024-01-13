Former Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Cattermole is among the favourites to take charge of Hartlepool United.

There has been a vacancy in the dugout at Victoria Park since December 30, when John Askey was axed as manager after a winless run extended to six games.

He has not yet been replaced on a permanent basis, with the vastly experienced Lennie Lawrence still in post as caretaker manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cattermole has emerged among the BetVictor favourites to succeed Askey at 8/1. The 35-year-old has been retired from playing since 2020, when he brought the curtain down on his career as a combative midfielder.

Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole has lofty coaching ambitions. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

A product of Middlesbrough’s academy, he went on to 91 appearances for the club before joining Sunderland. He spent a decade with the Black Cats before ending his career with a stint in the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo.

He returned to the Riverside post-retirement, taking charge of Middlesbrough’s under-18 side. However, he left the post last year as he looked to progress his coaching career.

There are just two names above Cattermole in the list of favourites, with Darren Sarll in pole position at 1/1. Former Premier League marksman Kevin Phillips is sat second in the list at 6/4.