Lee Cattermole.

Stockton-born Cattermole, 33, retired in August 2020 after a spell in Dutch football at VVV-Venlo.

Cattermole made his name at Boro, with the England youth international making his first-team debut in January 2006.

He later moved onto Wigan and Sunderland, where he had successful playing associations with both.

Cattermole takes over from Mark Tinkler, who moved up to the Under-23s to take over as lead coach following Graeme Lee's departure to Hartlepool United, where he is now first-team manager.

Boro academy manager Craig Liddle said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lee back to the club. He brings strong leadership qualities, high standards and he has a wealth of experience in the game.

“Obviously, he came through our academy and is a great example to the young players we have here now.