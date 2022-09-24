He gave it away.

The former Sheffield United and Leeds striker is understandably entitled to be a little wistful over that fact, but not much.

He did receive some peace of mind and there was an important legacy for somebody at least. The shirt would be used for a good cause.

Brian Deane celebrates after finding the net for Sheffield United. Picture: Chris Lawton.

Deane recently contributed to a BT Sport film called Glory Hunters. Aired last month, it took viewers on a rare journey into the world of football memorabilia and the iconic moments recalled by shirts, trophies and other items.

The Yorkshireman will forever be remembered for scoring the first goal in Premier League history en route to a brace for the Blades against Manchester United at Bramall Lane on the opening day of the 1992-93 campaign - with its thirtieth anniversary arriving last month.

The shirt would be given away at the end of the season after United's 4-2 final-day win over Chelsea to a young Unitedite. It has a story.

Now 54, Deane told The Yorkshire Post: "I actually gave the shirt to a young lad after my last game for the Blades. He was a young lad who I had been asked to kind of have a word with every now and again.

Brian Deane Sheffield Utd v Manchester United. Scoring first Premiership goal. 15th August 1992

"He was a very good footballer, but a bit of a rogue like we all were then!. We stayed in touch and his grades improved at school. As I came off the pitch, there were a bunch of kids behind the dug-out and I saw him there and gave him the shirt.

"He had it in possession for many a moon and then the shirt changed hands. It helped the lad get a proper headstone for his brother, who he lost. It meant a hell of a lot to me, hearing that. I am glad that the shirt had the opportunity to do something for somebody.

"I lived in North Anston and I think the lad lived in the Worksop or Dinnington area. It was through a friend who worked at the club called Mick Rooker that he got the shirt.

"Everyone knows Mick and I think his dad had gone to see him and said 'Brian is his favourite player, could you ask Brian to have a few words with him about his grades as he seems to just want to play football.'"

Deane's career saw him play for four Yorkshire clubs in the Blades, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers.

It was also nomadic and took in spells at Portuguese giants Benfica and in the A-League at Perth Glory. He also represented England at senior and B team level.

Never one for mementos back then, Deane does now wish he had a few more things in possession for posterity, as opposed to monetary value. But what he does have is a treasure trove of memories, headlined by his iconic goal in ’92.

Carl Bradshaw's throw-in from the right was flicked on inadvertently by Clayton Blackmore and Deane steamed in with a clinical header in front of the Kop end to record a Premier League milestone.

It is a goal which has been replayed many times over and assures Deane of his place in history.

On its significance at the time, he added: "I didn't pay much attention to it, to be honest. I was just glad I managed to score the goals.

"It only really came into major significance when I retired. I suddenly wasn't playing and everyone was 'Oh, you are the guy who scored the first Premier League goal.' It just kind of snowballed. Thirty years ago? It feels like yesterday.…

"I never really was into mementos. It was only when I was older than I reflected and thought that it would be good to have some things there, so people remember who I was."

"These days, the Premier League is an established world-wide brand, a global league as opposed to an English one in truth.”

For Deane, the top flight of domestic football these days has lost a bit of a charm and certainly its attachment to working-class culture.

Money may still be pouring into the coffers of clubs, but for many, the game's soul has come at its expense at the top level. Deane is glad to have played when he did.

He continued: "It’s all branding, marketing and money. That is all well and good but people have forgotten that clubs are the heartbeat of any community.

"As a player, you don't look at it that way as your focus is on performing and being the best you can. But when you talk about custodians of the game, I wouldn't encourage owners to just throw money at it, but have a sustainable programme and strategy with good people in and around clubs to advise.

"You need football people in clubs and not just people to make money as that is where the disconnection comes from.

“In many ways, it's a different game. I remember when I just finished, the car park at Bramall Lane where we used to get out and sign loads of autographs for kids and take pictures.

"The car park situation changed and players used to have their own areas and the fans missed out on all of that. That was the beginning of a new understanding of the relationship between fans and players.”