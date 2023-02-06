Chris Wilder says his managerial abilities should not be judged on the final months of his Middlesbrough reign and insists he is a “much better manager” than when he won the LMA Manager of the Year in 2019.

Wilder claimed the prestigious award as he guided Sheffield United into the Premier League during the 2018-19 Championship campaign. He oversaw a top-half finish for the Blades the following season before being sacked during the 2020-21 campaign as United were relegated.

He joined Middlesbrough in November 2021 and took the club to seventh as they missed out on the play-offs by one place. However, despite a positive start to his reign, he was sacked after 11 league games, having just won two and with Boro in the bottom three.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Wilder says he should not be judged on his work at Boro this season and pointed to the example of Eddie Howe. The Newcastle United boss was relegated with Bournemouth before arriving at St James’ Park.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He has now guided the club to the Carabao Cup final while the Magpies sit fourth in the Premier League table after 21 games, with the club firmly in the race to claim a place in next season’s Champions League.

“At the moment, I know some people will want to judge me on the last 11 games that I managed and they will just say ‘well he lost five, drew four and only won two’ without looking into it all because it bores them,” he said.

"But I also know that after a while other people will start to look at my body of work again and Eddie Howe, whose last job before Newcastle ended with a relegation, is probably the best example of that now.”

He added: "The second season in the Premier League with Sheffield United became difficult and, with it being my club, I probably took on too much. At Middlesbrough, the summer transfer window didn’t go the way we wanted it to.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"But I never had an issue with Steve Gibson and I’d liked to think if people did their homework on me then they would find out what I’m really like. It is the first time in 20 years I’ve had my contract terminated.

