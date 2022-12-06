Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder among favourites for vacant EFL position

Former Aston Villa assistant Neil Critchley and Marti Cifuentes, manager of Swedish side Hammarby IF, are the leading contenders with the bookmakers at 2/1 and 4/1 respectively while Wilder is priced at 6/1 to land the position.
Wilder has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in October after 45 games in charge at the Riverside Stadium. He won 18 of those after taking over in November 2021 but a poor start to the season saw him dismissed in the north east.
His most prominent spell as manager came with Sheffield United as he took charge of over 200 games between 2016 and 2021 – leading the Blades into the Premier League and earning a ninth-place finish in his first top-flight campaign.
However, a run of poor form the following season saw him sacked by his hometown club in March 2021 after 227 matches in charge. He has also had successful spells with FC Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.
Beale joined Rangers at the end of November with Paul Hall put in charge at Loftus Road on an interim basis ahead of QPR’s return to Championship action against Burnley on Sunday.
Upon Beale’s departure, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said of the club’s search for a replacement: “The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a shortlist of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.
“Mick helped us move the club forward – and we are grateful for that. The next managerial appointment we make will continue that progression. There is so much to play for this season and I fully appreciate fans’ frustrations right now. Your support has been incredible and the players need your backing now more than ever.”