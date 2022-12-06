Ex-Sheffield United and Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder among favourites for vacant EFL position

Chris Wilder is among the favourites to be appointed manager at Queens Park Rangers with the London club on the lookout for a new manager following Michael Beale’s departure for Scottish giants Rangers.

Former Aston Villa assistant Neil Critchley and Marti Cifuentes, manager of Swedish side Hammarby IF, are the leading contenders with the bookmakers at 2/1 and 4/1 respectively while Wilder is priced at 6/1 to land the position.

Wilder has been out of work since being sacked by Middlesbrough in October after 45 games in charge at the Riverside Stadium. He won 18 of those after taking over in November 2021 but a poor start to the season saw him dismissed in the north east.

His most prominent spell as manager came with Sheffield United as he took charge of over 200 games between 2016 and 2021 – leading the Blades into the Premier League and earning a ninth-place finish in his first top-flight campaign.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Middlesborough manager Chris Wilder looks on during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Middlesbrough at Bet365 Stadium on August 17, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

However, a run of poor form the following season saw him sacked by his hometown club in March 2021 after 227 matches in charge. He has also had successful spells with FC Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town.

Beale joined Rangers at the end of November with Paul Hall put in charge at Loftus Road on an interim basis ahead of QPR’s return to Championship action against Burnley on Sunday.

Upon Beale’s departure, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said of the club’s search for a replacement: “The search for Mick’s replacement doesn’t start now – as a club we are always updating a shortlist of potential candidates so that we are ready for a situation such as this, and we will be moving quickly to make an appointment.