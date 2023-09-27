League Two side Stockport County have taken former Premier League defender Matthew Lowton on trial.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He had fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor and ended last season on loan in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowton is now training with Stockport and recently featured in their Cheshire Senior Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

A product of Sheffield United’s academy, Lowton made 89 appearances for the Blades before being snapped up by Aston Villa in 2012.

After three years at Villa Park, he joined Burnley and racked up over 200 outings for the Clarets before departing earlier this year.

If he does earn a contract at Stockport, he would not be the first high-profile recruit of the year at Edgeley Park.