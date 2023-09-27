Ex-Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa man on trial at League Two club
The 34-year-old is currently a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
He had fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor and ended last season on loan in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town.
Lowton is now training with Stockport and recently featured in their Cheshire Senior Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers.
A product of Sheffield United’s academy, Lowton made 89 appearances for the Blades before being snapped up by Aston Villa in 2012.
After three years at Villa Park, he joined Burnley and racked up over 200 outings for the Clarets before departing earlier this year.
If he does earn a contract at Stockport, he would not be the first high-profile recruit of the year at Edgeley Park.
In July, Stockport secured the services of experienced playmaker Nick Powell after his time at Stoke City came to an end.