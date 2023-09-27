All Sections
League Two side Stockport County have taken former Premier League defender Matthew Lowton on trial.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:18 BST

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He had fallen down the pecking order at Turf Moor and ended last season on loan in West Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town.

Lowton is now training with Stockport and recently featured in their Cheshire Senior Cup clash with Tranmere Rovers.

The 34-year-old is currently a free agent having left Burnley at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
A product of Sheffield United’s academy, Lowton made 89 appearances for the Blades before being snapped up by Aston Villa in 2012.

After three years at Villa Park, he joined Burnley and racked up over 200 outings for the Clarets before departing earlier this year.

If he does earn a contract at Stockport, he would not be the first high-profile recruit of the year at Edgeley Park.

In July, Stockport secured the services of experienced playmaker Nick Powell after his time at Stoke City came to an end.

