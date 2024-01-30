The Terriers are looking for their third manager of the season, having opted to part ways with Moore. Earlier on in the campaign, the club had drafted Moore in to replace managerial veteran Neil Warnock.

Although the club are keen to recruit someone who fits in with their long-term strategy, a short-term impact is required at the John Smith’s Stadium. Huddersfield are hovering precariously above the relegation zone, having won just five of their 29 league games this term.

Huddersfield have cleaned house with their axing of Moore, allowing his coaches Jamie Smith, Jimmy Shan, Simon Ireland and Adriano Basso to depart along with the manager.

Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is the favourite to take charge of Huddersfield Town. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Academy manager Jon Worthington has taken the reins temporarily, with the assistance of B Team coaches Kevin Russell and Michael Tonge.

Heckingbottom has been made the early BetVictor favourite to take the role permanently, with odds of 4/6. He sits narrowly ahead of former Barnsley boss Michael Duff, who is priced at 4/1.

Sheffield United sacked Heckingbottom last month, bring Chris Wilder back to the club in an attempt to arrest issues at Bramall Lane. Duff has been out of work since he was axed by Swansea City, despite having only taken charge of the club in the summer.