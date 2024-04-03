Ex-Sheffield United star linked with Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur available for 'upwards of £50m'
The 24-year-old was a firm favourite among Blades fans during the 2021/22 campaign, when he was on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Following the conclusion of his loan spell, he joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis and has since flourished in the Premier League. In recent weeks, speculation regarding a potential summer move has been rife.
Arsenal have been linked with a swoop, as have Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United. A move will appear more likely if Forest drop out of the top flight, which remains a possibility.
According to Football Insider, clubs keen on Gibbs-White will have to stump up over £50m to secure his services. Forest are said to be keen to pocket more than the reported £48m paid by Tottenham for Brennan Johnson last year.
Forest were recently slapped with a four-point deduction for breaching financial rules and may be tempted to cash in on assets if they make a return to the Championship at the end of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.