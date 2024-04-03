The 24-year-old was a firm favourite among Blades fans during the 2021/22 campaign, when he was on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following the conclusion of his loan spell, he joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis and has since flourished in the Premier League. In recent weeks, speculation regarding a potential summer move has been rife.

Morgan Gibbs-White was a hit on loan at Sheffield United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked with a swoop, as have Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United. A move will appear more likely if Forest drop out of the top flight, which remains a possibility.

According to Football Insider, clubs keen on Gibbs-White will have to stump up over £50m to secure his services. Forest are said to be keen to pocket more than the reported £48m paid by Tottenham for Brennan Johnson last year.