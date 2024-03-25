The 24-year-old saw his stock soar in the 2021/22 campaign, when he was a persistent attacking threat on loan at Sheffield United from Wolves. Few Blades fans would not have loved to see him remain at Bramall Lane, but a permanent move did not materialise.

Instead, he left Wolves to join Nottingham Forest in a deal reported to be worth £42.5m. Although it has not been plain-sailing for Forest in the Premier League, Gibbs-White has done his reputation no harm.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal are monitoring the attacking midfielder as Forest consider cashing in on their talisman. Forest were recently slapped with a four-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Morgan Gibbs-White enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 season on loan at Sheffield United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Reports have suggested there could be summer departures at the City Ground as Forest look to balance the books. According to talkSPORT, West Ham and Tottenham are also monitoring Gibbs-White.

As it stands, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival and top-flight football for next season is not guaranteed. Gibbs-White appears unlikely to return to the Championship, having proved he can cut it in the top tier.

Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe has been linked with a summer move away from the Emirates Stadium and Gibbs-White is said to have been shortlisted as a potential replacement.

