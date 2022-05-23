Wolves respond to Morgan Gibbs-White's outstanding Sheffield United season with another new contract offer

AC Milan are believed to be showing an interest in the 22-year-old, who excelled in 35 Championship appearances for the Blades last season.

The former England Under-17 World Cup winner scored 12 goals and made 10, including a crucial equaliser in the play-off semi-final second leg. Sheffield United won the game 2-1 but lost the tie 3-2 on penalties, with Gibbs-White seeing his spot kick saved.

IMPRESSIVE: Loanee Morgan Gibbs-White was named Sheffield United's player of the season

That lapse apart, Gibbs-White's performances seemed to improve from an already high level as the importance of the games increased. When Billy Sharp's season was all but ended by injury in March, he and Iliman Ndiaye stepped up as two No 10s playing as makeshift centre-forwards.

Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom made no secret of the fact he would have loved to have signed Gibbs-White permanently this summer but the quality of his performances always made the task harder, especially when the Blades failed to win promotion.

Gibbs-White made his league debut for Wolves more than five years ago but is still to cement himself at Molineux, having spent 2020-21 on loan at Swansea City.

He signed a contract extension tying him to the club until 2024 shortly before going to South Yorkshire.