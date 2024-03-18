Forest appear to have become the second Premier League club to lose points this season, following Everton’s deduction earlier on in the campaign. The club are said to have been docked the points for breaching rules regarding profitability and sustainability, but are expected to appeal.

The breach was admitted but Forest based their defence around extenuating circumstances relating to Brennan Johnson’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. According to The Guardian, the club received a £30m offer for Johnson early last summer, but the 22-year-old was unwilling to move.

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are both battling for Premier League survival. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Forest felt they could pocket a larger fee for Johnson if he departed after the June 30 PSR deadline. He eventually joined Tottenham for a reported £47.5m in September but Forest’s defence was not accepted.

Their points tally has now reportedly been reduced from 25 to 21, dropping the club into the relegation zone and lifting Luton Town out. Sheffield United remain rooted to the bottom of the league, while Burnley sit 19th.