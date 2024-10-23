Despite seeing his Harrogate Town side’s three-match unbeaten run ended by Darren Moore’s Port Vale, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was far from downbeat after the final whistle.

The League Two leaders, led by former promotion-winning Sheffield Wednesday boss and Huddersfield and Doncaster chief Moore, recorded a fourth consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions courtesy of Ruari Paton’s delicious 54th-minute free-kick.

Although the Valiants dominated for a big chunk of the game, they did not have things all their own way and had to withstand a period of late pressure from a spirited Harrogate outfit.

Weaver said: “It was a brilliant shift from the players.

Port Vale manager Darren Moore saw his team continue their fine run at Harrogate Town (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“They kept their shape and worked hard and there were moments that, if we had capitalised on, it could have been a different scoreline.”

Moore said: “League Two is about finding different ways to win.

“People speak about playing a certain way but this league doesn’t call for you to be a certain way, this league calls for you to be able to answer a lot of questions and at the moment, we are doing that as a group.