Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss surges ahead in League Two after win at Harrogate Town
The League Two leaders, led by former promotion-winning Sheffield Wednesday boss and Huddersfield and Doncaster chief Moore, recorded a fourth consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions courtesy of Ruari Paton’s delicious 54th-minute free-kick.
Although the Valiants dominated for a big chunk of the game, they did not have things all their own way and had to withstand a period of late pressure from a spirited Harrogate outfit.
Weaver said: “It was a brilliant shift from the players.
“They kept their shape and worked hard and there were moments that, if we had capitalised on, it could have been a different scoreline.”
Moore said: “League Two is about finding different ways to win.
“People speak about playing a certain way but this league doesn’t call for you to be a certain way, this league calls for you to be able to answer a lot of questions and at the moment, we are doing that as a group.
“Tonight was a different way of winning the game. The team selection, it was an experienced team because coming to Harrogate is difficult – and we got it right. They do put you on the back foot here and you’ve got to be able withstand the kind of pressure that we came under at the end.”
