Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Burnley man lands coaching role with League One club
The 38-year-old hung up his boots in 2020, calling time on a playing career that included a three-year stint at Hillsborough. A marauding winger, Wallace made 124 appearances on the blue side of Sheffield.
He has been working for another of his former clubs, Burnley, as a youth coach but has now stepped back into senior football. Fleetwood appointed former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam as their head coach on New Year’s Eve and Wallace has joined as a first-team coach to assist Adam.
Adam will be assisted by two former Owls, as ex-Wednesday defender Maurice Ross has taken up the position of assistant coach.
The vacancy filled by Adam was opened when Fleetwood parted ways with Lee Johnson. It was the second time Fleetwood had wielded the axe this season, as they dismissed Scott Brown earlier on in the campaign.
After agreeing to succeed Johnson, Adam said: “I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with. I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.
"Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stands for. It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around - we can’t wait to get started.”