A former Swansea City midfielder with a unique connection to Leeds United has joined National League North outfit Farsley Celtic.

Former Swansea City midfielder Jack Evans has joined Farsley Celtic. Image: Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Jack Evans, a former Wales youth international, has been snapped up by the sixth tier side led by EFL veteran Clayton Donaldson.

The 25-year-old began his career with Swansea and has also represented Mansfield Town, Pafos and Newport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has moved to the Leeds area due to his role as the personal development trainer of Whites star Joe Rodon.

Farlsey’s director of football Pav Singh said: “We wasted no time in getting Jack over the line.

"He goes straight into our squad for tonight’s game at Spennymoor and will bring undoubted quality to our midfield.”

Rodon has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Leeds squad this season, slotting seamlessly into Daniel Farke’s backline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has struck up an impressive partnership with Pascal Struijk and has missed just two league games since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.