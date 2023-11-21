Ex-Swansea City and Newport County midfielder with unique Leeds United connection joins non-league outfit
Jack Evans, a former Wales youth international, has been snapped up by the sixth tier side led by EFL veteran Clayton Donaldson.
The 25-year-old began his career with Swansea and has also represented Mansfield Town, Pafos and Newport County.
He has moved to the Leeds area due to his role as the personal development trainer of Whites star Joe Rodon.
Farlsey’s director of football Pav Singh said: “We wasted no time in getting Jack over the line.
"He goes straight into our squad for tonight’s game at Spennymoor and will bring undoubted quality to our midfield.”
Rodon has proven to be a shrewd addition to the Leeds squad this season, slotting seamlessly into Daniel Farke’s backline.
He has struck up an impressive partnership with Pascal Struijk and has missed just two league games since arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.
Evans’ new club Farsley currently sit 13th in the National League North.