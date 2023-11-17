Ex-Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth man emerges as favourite to take charge of Rotherham United

Former Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley boss Leam Richardson has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Rotherham United.

The Millers are on the hunt for a new manager following their decision to part company with Matt Taylor.

He steered Rotherham to Championship safety last term but had overseen a slow start to the current campaign.

An array of names have been linked with the post since Taylor’s exit, including former Millers boss Steve Evans.

Leam Richardson has previously led Wigan Athletic. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

However, it is Richardson who sits top of the BetVictor favourites list at 3/1.

He is narrowly ahead of Gary Rowett, who was sacked by Rotherham’s Championship counterparts Millwall last month.

Richardson has been out of work since he was dismissed by Wigan Athletic.

He had previously assisted Paul Cook at clubs including Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

The timing of Taylor’s sacking has given Rotherham some breathing space in their manager search.

With the international break in full swing, the Millers have a period of rest from the hectic Championship schedule.

They return to action on Friday, November 24 with a Yorkshire derby against high-flying Leeds United.