Ex-Wolves player and legendary scout to be honoured in recognition of feats with ground-breaking nursery club Wath Wanderers

AN esteemed scout who unearthed some of Yorkshire's finest footballers is to be honoured with a plaque beside the pitch where he helped develop some famous names in the game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Mark Crook ran the acclaimed Wath Wanderers junior side at Brampton from 1938 until 1970, with the club formed with the aim of scouting the region for players, developing them and then sending them onto Molineux.

The arrangement was brokered by Wolves’ legendary manager Stan Cullis who went onto describe Wath as a ‘football gold mine’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed that Wath was the first 'nursery club' of its kind in the game.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and England central defender and Wath Wanderers product Ron Flowers in training, circa 1960. (Photo by Don Morley/Getty Images)

Wath fielded a team in the Northern Intermediate League against the likes of Leeds United, the Sheffield clubs and Hull City.

Ron Flowers and Roy Swinbourne, both in the Wolves’ team that famously beat Ferenc Puskas’ Honved outfit, had their moves to the the Black Country brokered by Crook.

The duo now proudly sit in Wolves’ Hall of Fame with Flowers part of the England World Cup winning squad of 1966.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crook’s achievements have largely gone unnoticed until football historian Chris Brook took on the challenge.

A plaque celebrating Crook’s achievements will be placed at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare, where Crook’s teams played, on May 30 at 2pm.

Brook said: "The story of Mark Crook and the Wath Wanderers is one of English football’s great untold stories.

"Ron Flowers and Roy Swinbourne’s names are cemented in Wolves’ history, but they would have never gone to Wolves without Crook’s say-so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He also discovered the likes of FA Cup winner Alan Sunderland, Spurs’ legend Cyril Knowles, Steve Daley, who went for a British transfer fee record and many, many more.

"Current research shows that he played a part in the careers of more than 80 professional footballers.

"So many footballers owe so much to Mark and this blue plaque is a fitting and overdue tribute to him."

Crook was born in Morley but raised in Wath-upon-Dearne where he later ran a fish and chip shop. He died in 1977.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He still has family living in the Wath area with his granddaughter Jane Whitlam having given her backing to the campaign.

A book on Wath Wanderers will be released later in the year.

It will detail Crook's achievements and will feature interviews with several of the players whose careers he helped along the way.

Brook is co-authoring the book, entitled ‘Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook and Wath Wanderers’, alongside journalists Ashley Ball and Steve Penny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ball, who hails from Wath, said: "It’s an honour to be entrusted with ensuring the story of Mark and Wath Wanderers is not lost to the sands of time.”