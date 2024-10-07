DELIGHTED Bradford City manager Graham Alexander lavished praise on his side after they registered their first win in five League Two games in a much-needed 3-1 televised victory over Newport County at Valley Parade.

City crowned a strong first half with a 39th-minute opener from top-scorer Andy Cook, who took his tally to seven this term with a powerhouse header from a fine cross on the right from the impressive Jay Benn.

In the process, Cook showed his liking for playing County once again after netting four times against them last season.

The Exiles hit back on the restart and were rewarded for an eye-catching opening to the second period with Kyle Hudlin – on loan from Huddersfield Town – levelling with a thumping header after 65 minutes.

Despite going off the boil, City dusted themselves down and the introduction of Bobby Pointon and Tyler Smith helped turn the game back in their direction again in a watchable contest.

Super interplay between Tyreik Wright and Pointon set up Jamie Walker on 75 minutes and he fired City back in front with his first goal of the season with a low drive after being cleverly teed up by Pointon.

Pointon then rounded off a resounding final quarter from the Bantams by making the game safe late on, firing him an instinctive first-time shot into the roof of the net after another noteworthy assist from fellow Bradfordian Benn.

The success took the Bantams, unbeaten on home soil since March 19, into the top ten.

Alexander said: "It was a bit more like us at our best. I thought the first half was exceptional in how we played.

"I think we deserved a little bit more than the 1-0 lead. But we were happy with that.

"They came back into it, but I thought we enabled that a little bit and were loose in our possession and turned the ball over a few too many times and they counter-attacked at us and got a goal from it.

"It was difficult and a bit of a blow for us as we were so dominant in the first half and then to be 1-1.

"But the reaction of the players were excellent and the subs who came on contributed to that and I thought they looked after the ball better and we scored two really high quality goals. They were brilliant finishes and brilliant approach play as well.

"I am delighted for the players as it’s been a tough few weeks for us. But they have never given in and showed us their spirit and showed their quality."

Alexander played down concerns over defender Niall Byrne, who came off late on in his comeback game.

The City chief said he was suffering from a touch of cramp in a game which saw new signing Corry Evans make his debut from the bench in the dying minutes.