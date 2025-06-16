'Exceptional' fans favourite rejoins Doncaster Rovers as Hull City sign ex-Rotherham United goalkeeper

HULL CITY have moved swiftly to sign outgoing Rotherham United goalkeeper Dillon Phillips as a back-up option to Ivor Pandur – with Thimothee Lo-Tulata making a loan return to Doncaster Rovers.

Former Charlton Athletic custodian Phillips, 30, has signed a two-year deal with the Tigers, with an option of a further year in the club’s favour. He will officially join on July 1.

Phillips recently left the Millers after two seasons at the club, after they elected not to offer him a new deal at the end of his current contract which expires at the end of June.

The Essex-born custodian was a first-choice selection for much of the 2024-25 campaign at Rotherham, making 35 league appearances.

Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has joined Doncaster Rovers for a second loan spell at the club under Grant McCann.

Meanwhile, ex-French youth international Lo-Tutala, 22, is seeking to make up for lost time at Rovers after a frustrating 2024-25 campaign, which saw him make just one competitive appearance during a brief emergency loan spell at Crawley.

Lo-Tutala was a fans' favourite during his time at Rovers in 2023-24 and enjoyed a productive loan spell under ex-Tigers chief Grant McCann. In his 20 matches for Rovers, he was on the losing side on just two occasions.

Lo-Tutala, the club's fifth summer signing, said: “I’ve been here before, I know the manager and I have a real soft spot for the club, the manager and the boys here.

“The fans were one of the main reasons why I enjoyed it so much last time with the support they gave me – not just myself, but all the boys as well, through the emotions that we went through that season. It was a special time.”

Dillon Phillips will join Hull City on July 1 after leaving Rotherham United.

McCann added: “Tim is an exceptional young goalkeeper who was outstanding for us in League Two.