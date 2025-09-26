'Excited': Barnsley striker Davis Keillor-Dunn's positive message about the future
The Wearside-born forward has been a revelation during his first year at Oakwell. His value is inestimable and there were understandable sighs of relief when the recent summer window slammed shut with the 27-year-old still a Reds player.
Several Championship clubs have been taking an active interest in the former Mansfield Town player.
For his part, he is just focusing on what the future brings for the club under a head coach in Conor Hourihane who has made a big impression upon him. The second tier come next May would be nice.
Keillor-Dunn, who has netted five times this term and on 24 occasions in his first 12 months at the club, said: "I have got to give credit to Conor in how details and obsessed he is. It just shows with the boys really buying into it and pulling in the right direction.
"He is really trying to help the boys progress in their careers and there's a great feeling about the club at the minute and I am really excited to see what the season brings.
"We have a manager who has played at the highest level of the game and his standards are incredible. His dedication is second to none and I am really enjoying playing under him and he's a great person as well.
"It's been a great start to the season for myself and the club and I just want to keep going (with these) things.
"I have enjoyed playing for the club ever since I have been here and I have always played with a smile on my face and have been backed by the fans every single week and I have no complaints."