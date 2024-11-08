'Excited' Sheffield United looking to tread fine derby line, say experienced pair

When two of Sheffield United's most experienced players were wheeled out to speak to the media, neither was pretending a visit from Sheffield Wednesday was "just another game", but Kieffer Moore warned his team-mates not to get dragged into a fight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welshman Moore and Australian Harry Souttar represented their countries at the last World Cup but neither hid their excitement at a very parochial affair.

"If you were to ask anyone from the club when the fixtures got announced it's the first one I looked for," admits centre-back Souttar. "I'm really excited. We're going in with excitement and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a bigger game than normal and you don't want to get caught up in that but you want to use it."

Striking the balance was also theme for forward Moore, hoping to be fit after going off with a calf injury at Bristol City on Tuesday.

"There's a fine line and the more big games you play you find that line," he said, "to be aggressive and not go over the top.