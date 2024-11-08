'Excited' Sheffield United looking to tread fine derby line, say experienced pair
Welshman Moore and Australian Harry Souttar represented their countries at the last World Cup but neither hid their excitement at a very parochial affair.
"If you were to ask anyone from the club when the fixtures got announced it's the first one I looked for," admits centre-back Souttar. "I'm really excited. We're going in with excitement and confidence.
"It's a bigger game than normal and you don't want to get caught up in that but you want to use it."
Striking the balance was also theme for forward Moore, hoping to be fit after going off with a calf injury at Bristol City on Tuesday.
"There's a fine line and the more big games you play you find that line," he said, "to be aggressive and not go over the top.
"We don't want to make it a fight, we believe we can play a good brand of football and we want to do that on Sunday."