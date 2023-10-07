Substitute John McAtee came off the bench to grab a dramatic late winner as Barnsley picked up a 1-0 win at Exeter in League One.

Neill Collins' Barnsley defeated Exeter City. Image: Bruce Rollinson

After a slow start to the game, Max Watters had Barnsley’s first effort, but dragged his shot wide from 25 yards and then Herbie Kane’s mis-hit cross almost caught out Vili Sinisalo, but Exeter’s Finnish goalkeeper did superbly well to get back and tip the ball behind.

Barnsley goalkepeer Liam Roberts almost gifted Exeter the opener when he slipped on the ball, but he managed to clear it against Jack Aitchison and the ball looped behind for a goal kick.

Demetri Mitchell headed a good chance wide as Exeter looked more potent after the break before he curled a delightful effort with the outside of his foot against the far post from 20 yards.

At the other end, Devante Cole headed wide from a corner and Callum Styles shot tamely at Sinisalo, but the Tykes got the breakthrough in the 89th minute when Owen Dodgson crossed and McAtee stooped at the near post to head past Sinisalo from six yards.