Exeter City 1 Barnsley 2: Davis Keillor-Dunn nets winner to end winless run
Exeter made a strong start to the game with Jack Aitchison dragging a shot wide of goal inside the opening 20 seconds.
The Grecians were rewarded for their bright start after 13 minutes when Caleb Watts was fouled a yard outside the 18-yard box and Josh Magennis’ drilled free-kick took a big deflection before nestling in the net.
The Tykes rarely threatened in the opening half but they did have one good chance when Davis Keillor-Dunn was played through on goal, but Joe Whitworth was out quickly to make a superb save, while Caleb Watts blazed an equally-good chance over the crossbar for Exeter.
Barnsley levelled four minutes into the second half when the hosts struggled to clear their lines and Kelechi Nwakali smashed a fine low shot past the unsighted Whitworth from 25 yards.
The Tykes went in front after 58 minutes when Stephen Humphreys drilled a superb low cross into the box and Keillor-Dunn had the simplest of tap-ins.
Exeter almost levelled in stoppage time, but substitute Jay Bird saw his effort go straight at Ben Killip as the Tykes held on for the win.
