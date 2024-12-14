Two goals early in the second half saw Barnsley overturn a 1-0 deficit to claim a 2-1 League One win at Exeter City and end their six-match winless run in all competitions.

Exeter made a strong start to the game with Jack Aitchison dragging a shot wide of goal inside the opening 20 seconds.

The Grecians were rewarded for their bright start after 13 minutes when Caleb Watts was fouled a yard outside the 18-yard box and Josh Magennis’ drilled free-kick took a big deflection before nestling in the net.

The Tykes rarely threatened in the opening half but they did have one good chance when Davis Keillor-Dunn was played through on goal, but Joe Whitworth was out quickly to make a superb save, while Caleb Watts blazed an equally-good chance over the crossbar for Exeter.

Barnsley levelled four minutes into the second half when the hosts struggled to clear their lines and Kelechi Nwakali smashed a fine low shot past the unsighted Whitworth from 25 yards.

The Tykes went in front after 58 minutes when Stephen Humphreys drilled a superb low cross into the box and Keillor-Dunn had the simplest of tap-ins.