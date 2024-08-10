Substitute Caleb Watts scored the only goal as Exeter City started their League One season with an excellent 1-0 win over big-spending Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was no more than the Grecians deserved as they dominated for large spells, although the Millers will regret not taking the clear-cut chances they created in an entertaining match in Devon.

Debutant Josh Magennis saw a shot turned against the crossbar inside the first minute by visiting goalkeeper Dillon Phillips while Jack Aitchison and Vince Harper also missed good chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonson Clarke-Harris headed wide from barely five yards out on the stroke of half-time with Rotherham’s first attempt.

Steve Evans' Rotherham United were beaten by Exeter City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

After the break, Reece Cole was twice denied by Phillips before Rotherham’s Hakeem Odoffin struck the outside of the post and missed another great chance, heading over from six yards.

It proved costly as Watts, who had only been on the pitch for three minutes, turned in an exquisite cross from Johnly Yfeko from close range to give Exeter a deserved lead.