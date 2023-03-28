Exeter City 3 Barnsley 1: Tykes miss chance to cut gap on Sheffield Wednesday

OFF-COLOUR Barnsley slipped up in their chase for automatic promotion as their 12-game unbeaten run came to a tame end at Exeter City.

Bobby Thomas’ first-half equaliser came in vain as the visitors suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at St James’ Park.

Jay Stansfield opened the scoring and set up Harry Kite’s effort before Sam Nombe’s late penalty secured the Grecians all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tykes failed to cut the gap to Sheffield Wednesday to just three points after their four-game winning streak was abruptly halted.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Bobby Thomas of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One between Port Vale and Barnsley at Vale Park on February 14, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The first chance of the game fell to Herbie Kane, but he scuffed his effort wide, before James Norwood missed the target.

Stansfield haunted the Tykes once more as he opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

The Grecians’ number nine, who bagged a brace in the reverse fixture at Oakwell, beat Jordan Williams on the left-hand side of the box before he curled a fine effort past Harry Isted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the lead only lasted 11 minutes as the visitors, who have failed to win from behind this season, levelled through Thomas.

The defender got on the end of Luca Connell’s free-kick as he stabbed home the equaliser eight minutes before half-time.

Josh Key rattled the bar shortly after the restart, but it wouldn’t have counted with the linesman’s flag up.

Barnsley found themselves behind again as Stansfield turned provider for Kite to slot home from close range five minutes into the second period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Michael Duff threw the kitchen sink at it to try and restore parity once again with a quadruple substitution just after the hour.

Adam Phillips blasted over the bar as the visitors tried to force their way back into the contest again before substitute Slobodan Tedic forced a good save from Jamal Blackman.

Archie Collins could have put the game to bed for the hosts as he headed wide.

Josh Benson saw his deflected effort saved by Blackman before Luke Thomas struck over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorer Thomas conceded the spot kick when he fouled Joe White before Nombe fired into the bottom left corner with a minute to go.

Max Watters had a stoppage-time flick saved by Blackman.

Exeter: Blackman, Sweeney, Aimson, Hartridge, Key, McDonald (Harper, 78), Kite, Mitchell, Collins, Scott (Nombe, 66), Stansfield (White, 82).

Unused subs: Lee, Grounds, Sparkes, Coley.

Barnsley: Isted, Thomas, Andersen, Kitching (Cundy, 87), Williams, Phillips, Connell (Watters, 64), Kane (Tedic, 64), Cadden, Cole (Bensen, 64), Norwood (Thomas, 64).

Unused subs: Collins, Larkeche.