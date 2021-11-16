Exeter City 3 Bradford City 0: Bantams rue missed opportunity as they lose FA Cup replay in extra time

DEFEAT: For Derek Adams and Bradford City. Picture: Getty Images.

It was a case of what could have been for the visitors after Elliott Watt hit the bar in the 93rd minute of normal time.

But Matt Jay came off the bench and bagged a brace, with goals either side of fellow substitute Nigel Atangana’s effort.

Jay took his impressive scoring streak to eight goals in as many games as the visitors slumped to a second first-round exit in three years.

Derek Adams named an unchanged side after holding League Two high-fliers Port Vale to a credible draw at the weekend. Exeter saw an early effort chalked off for offside after Owura Edwards thought he had put the hosts ahead.

And the Grecians failed to take advantage of a poor clearance as Archie Collins’ carefully taken effort went over.

Scottish youngster Watt was whiskers away from handing the visitors the lead with his 30-yard free kick just before the break.

But it was the hosts who were left to rue the best chance of the half as Richard O’Donnell somehow kept unmarked Edwards out of the stroke of half time.

The second half was slightly delayed as a pitch invader was escorted off the playing surface.

It was the Bantams who flew into life as shot-stopper Dawson did amazingly well to deny Levy Sutton one-on-one. Paudie O’ Connor headed wide before Foulds saw his header kept out by Dawson after Oscar Threlkeld’s long throw created a chance.

Colin Daniel almost stole it for the hosts late on with a powerful strike. And Watt agonisingly hit the bar deep in stoppage time as the tie went to extra time.

O’Donnell produced a fine save to keep out Josh Key but substitute Jay fired the hosts in front in the 99th minute.

And the Bantams’ exit was confirmed a minute before half time when Atangana converted Jake Caprice’s cross.

Adams’ side had to play the second period with ten men after Angol was sent off and Jay added gloss late on with the Grecians’ third five minutes from time.

Exeter City: Dawson, Sweeney, Ray, Hartridge, Daniel (Caprice, 79), Dieng (Jay, 89), Collins (Atangana, 89), Kite, Edwards (Sparkes, 58), Nombe (Key, 90), Coley (Brown, 77). Unused subs: Grounds, Brown, Stubbs.

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Threlkeld, O’Connor (Kelleher, 105), Canavan, Foulds, Watt, Songo’o, Sutton (Evans, 90), Gilliead (Eisa, 90), Robinson (Angol, 64), Vernam (Cooke, 64). Unused subs: Hornby, Lavery.