Exeter City v Barnsley: The stark numbers currently defining Reds' season - and Darrell Clarke's view

CHALK and cheese is the best phrase to describe the most head-turning statistic of Barnsley’s season so far.

In many respects, it’s the story of it.

When it comes to first-half numbers in League One, the Reds are right at the very top with their current figures.

In the second half, it’s a totally different tale. In that particular table, they are ranked 21st.

A deeper dive into their statistics on the resumption also shows that their record of 20 goals against is the second-worst goals against record in the division.

In the final 15 minutes of games, they have conceded 11 goals, comfortably the worst tally.

It suggests that mentality, concentration, resolve and game management are the areas which are letting Barnsley down badly.

They head south on the back of a six-match winless sequence in all competitions. The vast majority of their performances during this tricky spell have been decent. But ruthlessness in both boxes and managing games has crippled them.

For Darrell Clarke, the issue is chiefly to do with Oakwell, where he have won just two of their ten league matches so far.

It’s probably why a long trip to Devon in mid-December might not be viewed as too bad a thing today, even if his side travel light without the presence of two key defenders in Marc Roberts and Josh Earl.

While the Reds' home form is currently the 19th 'best' in the division, they are ranked third in the away standings.

Clarke said: "It's most so at home, if I am honest. Our home form has not been good enough.

"Eleven points (lost) from winning positions at home, it’s a massive return.

"It’s not like we are sitting in there, we are creating opportunities and enough chances to kill teams off as well.

"We have to be ruthless and we are well aware of where we are falling short with certain games where we have been pretty dominant.

"Also when we have played the teams who I believe will be top six or eight teams, there’s not a lot in the games; the Birmingham's, Wycombe's of this world. Ourselves and the opponents have good players and they normally end up as tight games.

"Sometimes, there’s little things that can make a massive difference in those games, which we are lacking a little bit.