Exeter City v Huddersfield Town: Jon Worthington makes admission as bruised Terriers prepare for 'reset' after hard League One season

HOW times have changed since Huddersfield Town’s previous final away game of the season at St James Park.

Assured of sixth place in League One in 2009-10, Town - towards the end of Dean Hoyle’s first full season as chairman - lost out 2-1 in Devon before the priority business of play-off participation commenced.

This latest trip to Exeter is a ‘dead rubber’ by contrast with just pride at stake with those in blue and white having short-changed the Town loyalists - who will make the near 550-mile round-trek to the south west again - in 2024-25.

The side which takes the field is likely to be somewhat different to the one which lines up on the first weekend of August at the start of the 25-26 season.

Jon Worthington, Huddersfield Town's interim head coach.

Following a bruising few years for the club and many of those involved, which has had a bit of ‘death by a thousand cuts’ feel, a reset will be necessary, as interim boss Jon Worthington acknowledges.

He said: "It has felt like that for the last couple of years without a doubt.

"I think that is why this summer is important for a ‘reset’ to get us where we all want to be.”

For a ‘Terrier’ to the core like Worthington, the sight of supporters being let down on too many occasions to mention has been felt keenly.

Huddersfield Town's Herbie Kane.

While he can reinforce the need to avoid another such disappointment, the 42-year-old, in his penultimate game in temporary change, knows that motivation must ultimately come from within from those on the pitch.

Spencer, who saw Brodie Spencer and Herbie Kane return on Monday, added: "It is personal pride and characters who are going to go out there on the pitch.

"At this stage, it’s absolutely up to them to motivate themselves to give a good account of themselves.

"We have to do that 100 per cent - staff and players - and go into this and the final game with everything we have got.

"I have learnt a lot about myself and the club and I think until that last whistle goes, then I will take some time to reflect back on this - both positive and negative.”

Given this situation, many in the shoes of Worthington - who will return to his academy role in the summer - might be inclined to blood a few youngsters today.